This is a guest post by Virtual Reality developer Hugh Hancock, creator of VR horror RPG Left-Hand Path.
I've always had a problem with Arthur C Clarke's Third Law, "Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.".
This may have something to do with my career for a long time involving both magic and technology. Magic's a perennial fiction obsession of mine, and my media of choice have always been highly technological.
Most recently, I just released Left-Hand Path. It's a Virtual Reality game for the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive - obviously fairly technological - whose central conceit is that in it, you learn the skills to cast spells. And I don't just mean you select spells from a spellbook and then press a button: I mean you have to learn the gestures necessary to create the magic, and on occasion go through a complex system of ritual magic to create the effects you desire, flipping through your grimoire to remember exactly how you summon your ancient powers.
Now, all that makes for a great game. There's a sense of accomplishment as you learn to use the powers of magic to your advantage and remember how to cast the "Vis" spell as something nasty is closing on you. There's a sense of discovery as you learn more about the world, the way magic works, and find powerful new spells. And there's a sense of pant-crapping terror as you realise that the things your new ritual summons to eat your foes will cheerfully eat you as well.
(Fun fact: horror games are more intense in VR, by some margin. So terrifying, in fact, that I added a "Low Terror Mode" recently, after reading a significant number of people saying "I'd love to play your game, but I absolutely won't, because it sounds way too scary.")
Now, none of that description of magic sounds very much like the technology I use in 2017.
I don't have to imprecate dark and terrible forces in order to use my PS4, unless you count Sony's latest privacy policy. My lovely new iPad is famously intuitive, not a quality one would ascribe to The Lesser Key Of Solomon.
But.
And this is a big but. (I cannot lie.)
None of what I describe sounds like the consumer tech that I use. That's not so much the case for the other technology I interact with.
And I think that distinction - and the points where Clarke's Third Law does still apply - may explain a lot about why technologists are increasingly becoming hated in many circles.
Speak friend().init and enterMagic is arcane - in the original meaning of the world. It's occult - again, in the original meaning of the world. It's difficult, dangerous, and often quite impractical despite its theoretical incredible power. ...Ever tried to set up a Sendmail server? The technology that we deal with as technologists absolutely obeys Clarke's Third Law. Indeed, I've often wondered quite how much Charlie's Laundry Files magic was inspired by the fact he had a career before "Novelist" writing PERL. I've occasionally wondered if inscribing a pentagram and blood sacrifice would be more effective in ranking a site on Google than the traditional approaches. I've made myself physically ill whilst creating other worlds in the first generation of VR. Sounds like magic to me. Indeed, I've read multiple books where the wizard protagonist suffers a severe "magic hangover" after overextending his powers, and it sounds a lot like what I experienced after finally getting Minecraft to work on my Oculus DK1. (Side note: on quality VR platforms, those being Oculus and Vive, the vomiting thing is mostly solved by now. Don't fear the Great God Huey if you're thinking of trying those.) I mean, does this look like some magical incantation stuff to you?
(?:(?:\r\n)?[ \t])(?:(?:(?:[^()<>@,;:\".[] \000-\031]+(?:(?:(?:\r\n)?[ \t] )+|\Z|(?=[["()<>@,;:\".[]]))|"(?:[^\"\r\]|\.|(?:(?:\r\n)?[ \t]))"(?:(?: \r\n)?[ \t]))(?:.(?:(?:\r\n)?[ \t])(?:[^()<>@,;:\".[] \000-\031]+(?:(?:( ?:\r\n)?[ \t])+|\Z|(?=[["()<>@,;:\".[]]))|"(?:[^\"\r\]|\.|(?:(?:\r\n)?[ \t]))"(?:(?:\r\n)?[ \t])))@(?:(?:\r\n)?[ \t])(?:[^()<>@,;:\".[] \000-\0 31]+(?:(?:(?:\r\n)?[ \t])+|\Z|(?=[["()<>@,;:\".[]]))|[([^[]\r\]|\.)*\ ](?:(?:\r\n)?[ \t]))(?:.(?:(?:\r\n)?[ \t])(?:[^()<>@,;:\".[] \000-\031]+ (?:(?:(?:\r\n)?[ \t])+|\Z|(?=[["()<>@,;:\".[]]))|[([^[]\r\]|\.)](?: (?:\r\n)?[ \t])))|(?:[^()<>@,;:\".[] \000-\031]+(?:(?:(?:\r\n)?[ \t])+|\Z |(?=[["()<>@,;:\".[]]))|"(?:[^\"\r\]|\.|(?:(?:\r\n)?[ \t]))"(?:(?:\r\n)Ask the non-technologist in your life. Or just carve it on a stone tablet and leave it somewhere around Skara Brae for archaeologists to get excited about.
I don't think we're looking at a Butlerian Jihad any time soon - tech is useful, after all, and easily supports existing structures of power.
That said, there are also numerous examples of people catching hell for essentially "doing things powerful people don't understand, and are therefore frightened of" - see Aaron Swartz, for example.
It sounds especially mysterious if you mention that many of the sigils in your regex are in fact ancient ways of describing different characters that are entirely invisible.
I attribute the prevalance of occult metaphors in computing to the historical overlap between engineers working on the fringes of new tech and actual occultists, particularly during the twentieth century. Lots of discordians are also chaotes, and to the extent that hacker culture has a particularly discordian edge, it also has a magickal one.
The metaphors also are *appropriate*, and, more importantly, they *feel* appropriate. You learn sigil magick for the same reason that you learn shell scripting. Somebody who's comfortable with the elaborate almost-templated structures of idiomatic Java will also be comfortable with the elaborate and highly-structured rituals that characterize the western occult tradition as filtered through 19th century british trust-fund kids: fasting days, astrologically-determined time periods, costumes, rote recitation of bad poetry in constructed languages.
I don't think this ties in well with the reason people are suspicious of the tech industry. The people most suspicious of the tech industry are insiders who work there (like... well, a lot of the readers of this blog, myself included).
Tech's power isn't technical: we don't do anything more complicated than other industries that hold much less sway (like chemical engineering or structural engineering), and we require significantly less training than other industries that have very little cultural cachet (while doctors and lawyers have a place in the mythos, PAs, paralegals, and chartered accountants don't, and they go through twice as much schooling). On top of that, the norm is not wizardry: most people with the title of "software engineer" have less competence in their field than an average plumber or auto mechanic has in theirs. People aren't protesting in front of auto repair shops. Tech's power is monetary -- a result of inflated salaries -- and actual technical prowess is irrelevant, because the people who have the most cultural power have relatively little actual technical prowess.
(Give a plumber 100k a year to read reddit and do half an hour of real work a week and then tell him that landing that job makes him intelligent, and he's going to put himself in an unfortunate social position as well.)
There's a reason the HEXEN tarot feels so appropriate.
Funny, about a month ago, I tackled this from the other end in my blog entry, where I reworked the idea of magic coming back after the collapse of civilization.
It turns out this isn't a stupid idea. The key thing here is that literacy, and especially literature with a printing press and huge libraries, works very differently than a system where books are few, hand-written, or non-existent, and human memory is the primary information storage.
In the latter case, handwritten codices aren't there exactly to store information, but also as mnemonic devices. If you're going to read only a few books in your life, you're likely to memorize them, and having all that crazy artwork on each page also helps you remember that page and the words it contains.
Thing is, humans have good memories for things like spatial detail, images, songs, dances, bad jokes, and the like. We're not very good at rote memorizing long strings of text or catalogs. Over the ages, people have realized that one of the good ways of storing useful information is by what the Europeans called the Memory Palace or the Method of Loci. The idea is to store things, like speeches, depositions, laundry lists, or whatever, by turning them into images that you imagine in specific places in your mind. The classic technique is to populate your memory of your childhood home with images. Furthermore, the images have to be memorable. Many men use images of supermodels or sexy women (a recommendation that, incidentally, goes back to a Medieval monk), others use monsters. Whatever. If you're trying to remember to by yogurt and pickles at the store, and you remember it by visualizing Heidi Klum naked in a vat of yogurt by the front door of your house and [Insert model} doing [insert memorable action] with [your favorite pickle brand] just inside that house, I guarantee you'll remember to get yogurt and pickles the next time you're at the store.
However, the Method of Loci is tens of thousands of years older than Rome. For one thing, it's acknowledged by the aborigines that it's the basis for the Songline/Dreamtime systems of Australia. There, they encoded the information they needed to survive as images, rituals, dances, songs, etc. that were told at specific points in the landscape. As they traversed the landscape, when they came to these spots, they practiced the rituals, songs, dances, etc. that were appropriate to the spot, refreshed their memories for what they needed to know, and preserved and passed on the knowledge. There's good evidence that these ritualized methods have preserved knowledge for 50-100 years in individuals' brains, and there are suggestions that it preserved geographic information for about 10,000 years or more (there are stories about coastal features that have since disappeared under water, and they were confirmed by underwater survey).
A lot of what makes knowledge memorable looks like magical ritual, especially to ye olde tyme ethnographers (looking at you, Malinowski), and indeed, anthropologists since the 1970s have been working through the notion that the break between magic and science isn't about irrationality to rationality, it's about switching from a predominantly oral society to a predominantly literate society, with magic associated with memory and science associated with book learning.
You can learn more in Lynne Kelly's Memory Code or Walter Ong's Orality and Literacy, if you're one of the weirdos like me who's interested in this sort of thing. So to answer the short question, yes, if the infrastructure surrounding literacy (the internet, computers, libraries, printing presses, paper, ink, etc.) falls apart due to societal collapse, we'd better hope that there are some well-read enchanters out there who can save the critical information our species needs to survive in rituals that our brain-addled descendants can learn fast enough for them to survive. That's everything from sanitation and first aid to how to grow every crop, how to find and clean water, where to go as the climate keeps changing, the old and new politics that define friends and foes, and so forth. All of that can be turned into purely oral knowledge, if people are clever enough to ritualize it in memorable ways.
But wait, there's more. Two more things. One is that the culture of the memory palaces started to break down in Renaissance Europe as the printing press took over. It was no longer necessary to memorize books. As people stopped having to learn the Method of Loci with their rhetoric classes because books were increasingly cheap, the Method was picked up by none other than the Renaissance magicians, who used memory palaces as a basis for their magic, on the usual promise of such systems to help people self-improve, get to heaven, command eldritch powers, and so forth (how else would you make money through selling magic in a literate society?).
The remnants of such systems populate our games to this day. I suspect a lot of what we nerds learned as AD&D monsters were originally medieval mnemonic devices, less designed for reality than for memorability. For example, a manticore by your front door holding your favorite brand of pickles in its maw is as memorable as Heidi Klum naked doing the same thing. At least if you find manticores more memorable than Heidi Klum.
Nowadays, the Method of Loci and its kin are mostly used by people doing memory contests and people writing self-help books to help you improve your memory, but these are modern vestiges of a much older system. Still, if you were pressed, I suspect you could use the monsters out of your childhood RPGs, stash them in dungeons of your imagination, and use them to store huge lists of facts, if you needed to. That's one way to re-enchant the world.
Speaking of RPGs, there's also the issue of magic items, which I'm beginning to suspect were as much mnemonic devices as wish fulfillment toys. The classic memory palace method uses landscapes in which to stash images that key to information. However, there are also a wide variety of mnemonic devices that do the same thing on a smaller scale. These range anywhere from totem poles to churingas, khipus, and even Stonehenge (this was Lynne Kelly's doctoral thesis), but basically, the idea is to use an object with abstract patterns on it as a miniature landscape on which to hang your images that store information. If, like me, you've got a loving memory of the Dungeon Master's Manual and its long list of magic items, I think you can see where this is going. Yes, you can use staffs, rods, amulets, rings, scrolls, and so on as mnemonic devices, especially coupled with poems, songs, dances, and other ritual that's easier to remember than, say, the seasonal progression of pests on the crops your family now depends on. The trick is to give the devices a bunch of eye-catching, often abstract patterns (search on lukasa or aboriginal paintings for an idea of how it works), and use the patterns as the memory palace in which stuff gets memorized.
Long, rambling answer, but I'm beginning to realize the history of magic is a strange link in an ancient way of literally knowing stuff. If we're not careful now, we might need that magic again in a hurry. Also, it means that you can combine your favorite magic RPGs with your disaster prepping in new, fun, and useful ways. I guess the question is, what can you remember with your new +5 vorpal sword?
Aye programmers are in grave peril. As things become easier those who can handle the complex underpinnings will become more valuable. Think Being a 1960's nuclear weapons specialist. As more easy coding layers get piled on top of more complex bases fewer wizards will come to be. So the danger sir, is from attrition.
I don't have any specific replies to make here, but just want to say that I'm loving the comments! Fascinating stuff.
I tend to think that magic IS science, except for differences in our cultural baggage and that minor detail of whether or not it works.
If magic worked, and our culture believed it worked, I think we would treat it exactly the same way as science: a few experts would study the foundations in depth and formulate systematic theories about how it works, they would write textbooks and become lecturers to teach younger people how to do it, and then those people would go out and craft mighty skyscrapers for the wealthy and/or bite-size consumer goods & services for the mass market.
Lots of fiction likes to throw around lines about how magic is not an exact science, because otherwise it would BE science! But I don't see what would stop an advanced civilization with access to the scientific method from rapidly turning it into an exact science. If it truly weren't amenable to systematization, we couldn't have grimoires (textbooks) and artifacts (machines) and rituals (repeatable experiments) and wizards (scholars), so you probably wouldn't be referring to it as "magic" in the first place.
C.S. Lewis once said that magic and science were twins: one was strong and thrived, and the other was weak and died, but they started out twins.
...Ever tried to set up a Sendmail server?
Yes.
At least I think I did. I erased the experience from my memory in order to avoid permanent SAN penalty.
Part of the problem is that anthropologists and ethnographers didn't get it, and the other part of the problem is that the colonized people often didn't do much to help the imperial ethnographers who were asking probing questions about their knowledge.
To unpack that statement, a lot of technical knowledge was couched in formal, often archaic language, and used in a ritual context to make sure it was accurately transmitted. For example, the formula for an herbal treatment of a particular malady might be encoded into a song to help the doctor remember it, or the rules for which corn to plant where might be encoded as a fairy story about where the corn maidens liked to live.
The anthropologists watched and heard this stuff, didn't really understand what was going on, and called it magic. Mnemonic devices were (and still are) called ritual devices. This makes sense, since in our context, religion is divorced from science. You wouldn't dream of a minister in a pulpit praying out the instructions for where to plant what variety of corn, but that's what was going on in various villages until recently.
Interestingly, magic gets analyzed down to a few actions, then it's demonstrated that it doesn't work, then the people who are claimed to only practice that are branded as delusional and stupid. This is a perfect story for why these people need to be conquered, forcibly re-educated in our way of literate life, and made into little copies of us that somehow simultaneously keep their own culture so that we won't guilty about conquering them.
On the flip side, those who have tried back-to-the-land living usually find out it's really freaking hard to do, and there's a tremendous amount to learn before you can even be barely successful (let alone living by hunting and gathering). Yet we somehow think that the people that successfully live these hard lives are ignorant, chaining their lives to ignorant mumbo-jumbo, because they "believed in magic" that "didn't work." Do you see the contradiction?
I'm not saying that waving a wand and saying an incantation works. That's a modern fantasy of magic. The real "magic" is figuring out how to use something that looks like this bead-covered board to help you remember the 82 families and 408 species of birds found in the state of Victoria, as its maker, Lynne Kelly is doing as one of her memory experiments. The device she's made, her version of an African lukasa, was used to run the Kingdom of Luba in eastern Zaire until not very long ago. They didn't have writing, but they had a lot of people trained to memorize things using lukasa and other methods, and apparently that worked well enough. Think of that bead-covered board as an amulet, and you'll start to get what's I'm talking about.
"If magic worked, and our culture believed it worked, I think we would treat it exactly the same way as science"
Isn't that what we did do back before we developed dependable methods of telling whether something worked or not? Willow bark as a febrifuge because of its salicylate content, and some plant or other as Viagra because it looked like a cock, were part of the same body of knowledge. That we now call one science and one magic is simply because we have now figured out that those two categories exist and how to tell them apart. If magic did work the basis on which we can distinguish them would disappear.
... Hmm. James Nicoll had an idea a while back (for a superhero setting) that I think would allow you to have fully understood and systematized working magic be distinguishable from science.
Reformulating it a tad: Magic are those arts that cannot be imbued into physical artefacts. There is no such thing as a magic sword, or an enchanted rings, there are only magi. Study hard enough - the equivalent of a bachelor, and you can fly. Study other magics harder still, and you can heal with a touch.
This should be perfectly compatible with a modern setting, while still feeling magical, no? Well functioning educational systems turn out citizens with a knack or three, and a solid grounding, but a mage is a specialist.
,,, Or just someone clever and quite obsessive. - For example, if the payoff is the freedom of the skies, I think a fair few highschoolers would study a *lot* of math and meditative disciplines, much to the dismay of the people responsible for flight path control.
I hope you've read Rick Cook's _Wizard's Bane_, which covers more or less exactly this from the opposite angle: programming might look like spells but at least it's passing systematic, and that's more than you can say for most fantasy wizards...
(?:(?:\r\n)?[ \t])(?:(?:(?:[^()>@,;:\".[] ...
I recall reading (well, trying to) a draft spec for some secure computing system/something (IIRC; a few decades ago) that had a couple of pages of a long nested parenthetical expression.
Got frustrated, and counted left-bananas and right-bananas, and found that it was short two right-bananas. Was told not to pay attention to it; it was just an example. Which it surely was; those missing right bananas would have broken it.
Typed-on-the-fly bash[1] one-liners would be analogous to improvisational magic.
[1] Or worse(better?), APL or descendant language, or dense obtuse Perl, or [favorite dense write-only language]. ("Ooops")
I'm liking your pre-printing press, pre-literate cultural memory concepts.
For about the past year I've been digging very heavily into notions of media, information, propogation, and the cultural changes that emerge on account of them.
I'd first run across Elisabeth Eisenstein and her The Printing Press as an Agent of Change. That lead to a closer assessment of McLuhan and his The Gutenberg Galaxy (I'd previously largely known of The Medium is the Message). I've been going forward and back in media studies and philosophy from there: Robert McChesney, Chomsky, Mencken, Lippmann, de Bon, MacCay, and others.
Among the more interesting observers are those at the cusp between two eras. Socrates bridged the preliterate/postliterate era, and lamented the effect writing would have on memory. He's among the first we know of as you somewhat needed writing to keep records of this.
The Catholic Inquisition can be thought of as an attempt to retain an ideological orthodoxy in the face of ongoing divergence, and ultimately losing that fight, what with the printing press, Martin Luther, the vernacular Bible, and science.
I'm finding the role of religion in empires fascinating -- and not just Christianity. Every major pre-industrial empire save the Mongols had a single established religion (Rome, Persia, India, China, Byzantine, Ottoman, Spanish, British, ...), and I suspect trust and predictability had a great deal to do with this. Durkheim and Weber
focus on this extensively.
It also strikes me that, at a social scale, increased communications capabilities reduce overall trust, both through overt surveillance, and through reduced reliance on trust. (This is a hypothesis, I may well be wrong.)
I'm also exploring the works of Joanne Yates and James Beniger on the evolution of commercial correspondence. Both have histories on this topic, and, I mean it, Yates' treatment of the interoffice memorandum as a communications device is fascinating. (It's also interesting to see how our current email headers and metadata were pressaged, including, Mutt users rejoice, the emergence of "In reply to" as pre-dating "From", "To", and "Subject" among those metadata.
Then there's libraries, index cards, and bibliographic records, but I'll save that for later.
See also The Broken Crescent, by S. Andrew Swann. Much grimmer than Cook, but a more in-depth discussion of the magic system.
But wait, there's more. Two more things. One is that the culture of the memory palaces started to break down in Renaissance Europe as the printing press took over. It was no longer necessary to memorize books.
This reminds me most fondly of my first introduction to the concept of the Memory Palace: In his wonderful novel Little, Big, John Crowley called it an "Artificial Memory". There's an excellent recap/quote of his description here; the glorious and, ahem, memorable bit is the finish:
"The whole process was immensely complicated and tedious and was for the most part rendered obsolete by the invention of the filing-cabinet."
I think the big break between magic and science & technology started with the printing press and its ability to disseminate results more widely. Humans have always had expertise and schools and knowledge, but they were limited in range and duration. Even after writing was developed, libraries were small and circulation limited. Once it was possible to build a larger scientific community things began to change.
By the 17th century the gap was growing, as people began to understand that there were invisible forces that could be predicted and manipulated, e.g. gravity, electric charge, magnetism. These were a lot like magic and understanding them was similar to understanding magic, except that it was easier to keep track of what worked and what didn't. The 19th century saw a big jump in the gap with electromagnetism coming into common use, breakthroughs in chemistry, and the discovery of radio waves and X rays. We were all materialists by then.
I worked in software, so I understand how the analogy with magic was developed. Software involves producing sequences of symbols, so it resembles a certain type of magic, one involving incantations. If you actually look at the history of magic, it used to involve a lot more doing. Locate your materials, prepare and mix them in certain ways, bury them or burn them and so on. Maybe there would be an incantation at one point or another, but the older the magic, the more doing, the less saying.
Modern magic, particularly as it appears in modern fantasy literature is much more about sequences of symbols. In the old days, our skills were physical. Now, everyone is a symbol manipulator. Software people more so than most, but it pervades all of our technology. Car engines produce symbolic reports for auto mechanics. Thermostats require arcane coding sequences. Doctors need to crank out DX codes and duke it out with prescription writing systems. When was the last time you saw a delivery guy who wasn't toting a handheld?
Magic has often had the convention that magic was more powerful and better understood in the past, so research into magic usually involves looking up old sources or contacting ancient spirits. Only a handful of magicians use magical micro-sequencing and simulation to develop or optimize spells. I'm sure there are fantasy novels where the sorcerer can't wait for the next issue of Sorcery Angewandte to see what spells the next decade might hold.
Programming isn't quite as backward looking, but every modern incantation is run against something older. A programmer might consult a musty PDF manual, delve into Stack Exchange or even - gasp - read the source code to get past some obstacle. Even at the lowest level, there is the hardware manual with its arcana. Experiments can be useful, but the definitive answer is embedded in the past.
Of course, now and then, software does exactly what it is supposed to, and that is sort of magical in and of itself.
It's difficult to generalize about magic , the term means a ton of different things to different cultures at different times
However the idea that ancient humans were simply too smart to believe in things that simply don't work and hence there must have been something uber clever going on is easily debunked. Modern humans also believe in plenty of things that don't work, from praying to their various gods to trickle down economics. Believing in fantasy is a defining trait of our species
Never underestimate our ability to delude ourselves
Along a similar theme, how quickly the internet turned into a lovecraftian horror : http://astercrash.tumblr.com/post/157419046864/did-anyone-notice-how-quickly-the-internet-turned
I realised to my horror that I've been a professional programmer for more than 20 years, have literally developed on everything for the first home computers (BASIC home built for kit System 80, with bonus hazard points for home built monitor) through to compute shaders and game engines. It amazes me how productive we are today with stackoverflow, modern frameworks and open source projects, but it freaks me out how much I rely on cut and paste coding which I used to ridicule.
My mantra to my grads had always been, if you don't understand why it started working you're a magician, not an engineer. Break it again, fix it again and describe to the team why the fix does what it does, and apply this understanding to build the correct solution. But I feel that the systems we build are now getting so complex we're starting to come to the end being a valid approach (why does enabling spread spectrum on my CPU cause that particular network card to stop responding to ARP broadcasts after a couple of hours? I WILL NEVER KNOW).
It's now become, get good key art and throw together well regarded ingredients (with a dash of your secret ingredient) to get something 80% reliable and good looking. If your project becomes a big enough success you get hired by the king, if not you get burnt as a witch.
It makes me understand the reasoning for organisations like Tesla which are trying to home grow more of their technology so that they bound their problem space and it becomes engineering again.
You're talking about things that are a lot more than 20 years old. But what's with cut and paste - are libraries too hard to use now?
Of course there is also AI demonology : https://medium.com/intuitionmachine/the-alien-look-of-deep-learning-generative-design-5c5f871f7d10
Summon the demon, carefully frame your command and let it loose. Best you be careful in defining the scope and nature of the problem you want to solve or you might find your universe drowned in paper clips :-p
Generative design freaks me out a little bit because it feels like algorithmic rivet popping, I can build in safety margins for the known unknowns, but the unknown unknowns?
I know the users really, really don't understand the nature of the beast. The people defining the rules are earth magicians (aka civil or mechanical engineers), the people who built the demon traps are applied computational magicians, while people who designed the algorithms are theoretical demonologists. Good for dildos, maybe not so good for bridge trusses?
It depends a lot on the library, have a look at the provider model for something like Microsoft Media Foundation, or god forbid QT with chromium. Simple old, well documented library with a single function hell yes, go nuts. Configure hardware supported HVEC decoding in UWP, this way lies madness.
I should also say, it's not that any particular library is hard to use, its that you will use it once, on a project which will last for a maximum of 3 months, and need to support IOS, Android and Windows (and maybe javascript version via LLVM). This will be the first (and maybe last time) you will ever touch any of these technologies, now pick a stack and get cracking. Oh, and don't forget security, we'd hate to be in the news.
Every time I look at a smart globe with app, I know this is how the project was run, and blow me away that they don't work pretty well most of the time, but nobody has the time to fully understand how all the bits that make that system are pulled together.
Rather than actually understanding how to configure mcrypt in PHP on ngix, you just take the answer with 4 upvotes than the one with 3 and move on to the next job on the storyboard.
This is where engineering turns into magic.
First of all, congratulations on a good looking game. I don't have a VR rig, but if I did I'd buy it.
That being said, the discussion on magic/ritual as a way of encoding knowledge is very interesting to me. I'll have some specific replies below - and might just try building a memory palace next time the boss tells me, "you need X certification in by May."
I've often contemplated the problems of setting up something like a monastery, where the technical and scientific accomplishments of our society could be preserved through what will certainly be a very dark age after the temperature tops out and the seas rise, and one of the worst problems is the question of how to preserve books, most of which aren't printed on acid-free paper, most of which aren't designed for preservation. Putting together the physical tool kit for light manufacturing is the easiest part of the problem - just add money...
Putting together a situation where you've preserved the "McGraw-Hill Encyclopedia of Science & Technology" for 3-500 years is awesomely difficult. Selling the time to memorize it as useful in the sense of doing magic... that requires some contemplation.
That was a marvelous book. Maybe I should reread it. And then there was the mansion the family lived in, which was pretty much a memory palace as it stood.
In webcomics "The Mansion of E" is very interesting from that standpoint and of course Soon Ha Lee's work, where they'll annihilate societies which change their calendars, and the calendars encode what they can do technically is wonderful.
But gotta reread "Little Big."
Well, I'm jumping into that boat now, as I'm thinking about taking a test that, among other things, requires sight ID of 530 plant species. I can hack about 70% of them already, learned by the dark and devious methods of botanists, but I'm trying to figure out how to use a memory palace (or perhaps build something like a lukasa or just a mind map) or whether I just want to go hybrid and finish out the 6" of flash cards I'm already working on.
Anyway finding memory palaces are easy. If you want to learn the method, google "memory palace" or "Art of memory" and go to town. I'm half-joking about constructing D&D style dungeons full of monsters as memory palaces. In theory that would give you a method for constructing an infinite number of palaces, but there are simpler ways to do it. Some memory champions reportedly subscribe to architecture magazines, and use other people's show homes as memory palaces for their competitions. Whatever works.
" society at large might be getting a bit skeptical of the tech giants, Silicon Valley, and so on... ...a lot of it is straight-up fantasy novel 101 'Reactions To Wizardry'."
Is there some pushback against programmers out there? Because I haven't seen hide nor hair of it.
Push-back against gigantic corporations owning and abusing data-sets, and engaging in egregious tax evasion: yup, I've seen a fair bit of that. And rightly so.
Some concern about cyber-criminals: yup. But no more than about any other criminals. And probably less concern about cyber-criminals than there rationally should be, to be honest.
"I tend to think that magic IS science, except for differences in our cultural baggage and that minor detail of whether or not it works"
I think you're right.
The attempts to understand and use the hidden forces and characters of the world that worked we called "science". The attempts that didn't we called "magic". There really wasn't a great principled difference.
Newton spent more time working on alchemy than physics. He thought understanding the orbits of the planets very important - it means you could see exactly where the planets were when different important events in the Old Testament happened, which would help you understand the planet's astrological influences.
Galileo, on the other hand, reject the idea that celestial objects affected the earth the ways astrologers said. Galileo asserted that, despite superstition to the contrary, the orbit of the moon does not cause lunacy, or plague, or the tides.
(Lets just say that Galileo's "Discourse on the Tides" isn't a highlight of his career)
Magic, Science, same thing in 1600.
They don't need large teams of people or masses of wealth to do these things. In fact, if one of them locks themselves up in their tower, they're likely to come out in 10 years having created an entire world for themselves as a plaything.
Even among programmers, the people you describe are the exception, no matter how many of us would like to view it otherwise. Most of the stuff people will interact with day-to-day isn't created or maintained by a single programmer. As a matter of fact, almost nothing is, these days. When I went back to school to get a CompSci B.Sc.(in addition to my NeuroSci one) one of the things the dean told the assembled students was "learn to work as a team - we give you personal assignments early on but a lot of our advanced courses require group assignments because when you go to work in the industry this is how you will be working", and my current experience in the industry bears this out very well - i.e. a project I was on that, effectively, had no coordinator, floundered even though it included some very talented and experienced people.
Ordered bead-coverd board ...
Hmmm ... Quipu?
Which seem mostly to have been numeric, rather than "alphabetic" ... but wasn't a lot of cuneiform like that, as well ... accountancy before writing (!)
British not so much.
E.G. christian missionaries were forbidden to go to northern Nigeria .... bhuddism, hindu & islam were treated equally - see also the regimental dinner for the Russian "visitor" in "The Man who Was".
OTOH, Thuggee & Suttee got stamped on - hard.
How about repurposing a (rightly) little-used word: Copromancer.
It is particularly fitting for (say) tactical developers in banks whose primary toolkit is Excel and Visual Basic for Applications.
But you could totally use it for web developers, nine levels of opaque 'frameworks' above any recognisable HTML.
One of Pterry's residents of Lancre was a Research Witch, wasn't she? [ Magrat Garlick ]
And that is almost certainly how a "real" AI will emerge.
What happens if you specifiy an AI as the desired end & then input the parameters into Dreamcatcher or similar?
See also Dr Dee
NO!
A copromancer is someone who does magic on or with SHIT.
See also "The Night-Blooming Saurian" by J Tiptree Jnr.
That was Nile's point.
Actually, I think this article has rather missed the point. Exactly WHY does magic have to be hard to use - as distinct from hard to create? That may be a modern assumption, but was and is not always the case (Moorcock's End of Time rins, for example, or magical armour and swords). And Clark's point was not about using technology, but creating it.
Whether or not the iPad is intuitive (and that is debatable), not even the top-level computer expert fully understands how modern software (or often even hardware) works. I have lost track of how many times I have shown other developers properties that completely baffle them, and that's even before I get started on the emergent properties of complex systems. In particular, as soon as you introduce asynchronism (including most parallelism), even the theory becomes a black art. MY code is relatively immune from such things because I know (and teach) how to avoid them, but I know damn well that it isn't going to be free of them if I have to tackle a task I cannot analyse rigorously.
I don't see a Butlerian jihad in the near future, but I have already seen signs of the persecution of private programmers. And remember that the persecution of 'magicians' was aimed at those that were not in the favours of TPTB, not the ones who were.
Reminds me of the first paragraphs of Structure and Interpretation of Computer Programs, the first place I saw programming compared to magic. There's some sort of magical wizard people on the cover. I've always wondered why Sussman thought the comparison to magic should be the first thing discussed and on the cover. I thought maybe it was to excite the audience. I asked him one time why he thought SICP had such a devout following. He said, "I think it tells a good story."
The first few paragraphs:
(https://mitpress.mit.edu/sicp/full-text/book/book-Z-H-9.html)
Hugh noted: "None of what I describe sounds like the consumer tech that I use."
Among other things, because there's no "low terror mode".
Speaking as someone who's been using computers for close to 40 years, who's studied programming (just the basics), who's taught a great many people to use computers, and who's worked with engineers and programmers for most of my life:
I'd say that most of the technology we use today would be described by most of its users as "magic", and not in a good way. Most of us (even when we're technoliterate) have no idea how our tech works, and to use it, we're forced to invoke a series of arcane ritual gestures that bear little or no resemblance to the expected results -- and that sometimes produce strange and terrifying results if you unwittingly invoke them. As proof, I offer the list of keyboard shortcuts for Microsoft products -- and I say this as a Word power user who lives in Word for most of the week and who's literally written the book on some aspects of using Word. Microsoft is hardly alone in this.
The biggest problem with technology today is not the engineers and programmers who develop it. I've worked with and been friends with enough of them to know that their hearts are in the right place. I blame the product managers and marketers who are strapped to the treadmill of "pump out upgrades to pump up products, and forget about the bugs -- people expect and accept bugs". They don't give product developers much time or support to do their job right. (cough cough Internet of things cough cough)
A secondary, but non-trivial, problem is that we're locked into a design mindset from the 1960s. We design products around the product's features, as imposed by the product managers and marketers, rather than designing them based on the needs of the users. We design them based on personal prejudices (cough cough Apple design cough cough) rather than based on good UX research. As an example, I offer my iPad, which offers a brilliant (for my aging eyes) pinch to zoom feature that is only available in some apps and some contexts rather than universally. My iPad also will not let me delete old photos to make room for new ones, offering the useful error message that I can do this from my home computer (which, coincidentally, I didn't happen to bring to Japan during my vacation). NO!!! The correct design response is "I'll happily delete those photos now, and we can figure out how to reconcile them with your backups when you get back home".
To be fair, we users encourage this behavior by constantly demanding new features and not demanding that product developers make them work well before we buy them. Maybe if we all skipped the next Microsoft or Apple upgrade, with a polite little note to the aforementioned that we'll buy/upgrade to their new versions when they've fixed all the known and unpatched bugs that have accumulated from the last 10 versions.
This is certainly not the first time that programming and software engineering in general has been compared to magic, it's almost an cliche joke in the tech industry that we're effectively performing black magic, adding bizarre lines of code to somehow make our program compile or function as expected. As these technologies grow more complex, and the layers of abstraction pile up, it's definitely true that to each individual programmer or engineer the beast is starting to become rather unfathomable. The expected result of necessary specialization due to the complexity of the tasks involved.
However, I would push slightly back against the idea that this "magical" property is restricted to tech only. Legal matters, medical matters, aerospace engineering, and biochem all are highly complex knowledge fields that have grown so vast that there is no hope that a single human being can comprehend even a tiny fraction of it. Isn't it equally valid to say that to the lay person, a lawyer speaking in a strange, twisted tongue and crafting eldritch contracts are fell sorcerers. Or perhaps, biomed researchers poking and prodding at things and energies unseen to achieve miracles, or abominations, or life.
I think to most human beings, "magic", simply denotes things they cannot personally comprehend of understand, and in the modern world that covers quite a vast array of fields, software engineering and tech simply one amongst many.
General note first, then specific comment: One thing to be cautious about in this discussion is how you're defining "magic". There are so many forms ("real" magic vs. what appears in literature, magic as technology, magic as science, magic as arbitrary and illogical ritual) that the thread will inevitably start to fray as people bring different definitions to the discussion without quite noticing how the definition biases their reply.
Heteromeles mentioned the "method of loci". This seems to be a specific instance of what is now reasonably well understood in cognitive science: It's much easier to remember something if (i) it's accompanied by a strong emotion or vivid image, such as Heteromeles' example of the typical male response to attractive women; (ii) it is memorized with respect to, retrieved by, and linked to pre-existing knowledge (whether a memory palace or an alphabetic listing); and (iii) it is stored through conscious effort rather than the assumption that memory just happens.
Point (i) is why so much of the oral tradition uses rhymes, because the pattern recognition inspired by the rhyme helps readers predict (and remember) how the next line ends. Point (ii) is why modern pedagogical technique is to start with what someone already knows and then relate new information to that existing knowledge structure. Point (iii) is important; I've stopped counting how many times I've tried to persuade my son that remembering something takes conscious and sometimes sustained effort. Whether you've got inherently good memory or inherently bad memory, it's easier to remember things if you make an effort.
Re: '... at a social scale, increased communications capabilities reduce overall trust, both through overt surveillance, and through reduced reliance on trust. (This is a hypothesis, I may well be wrong.)'
I see three factors at play here that might explain why a lot of modern day (online) communications seem weaker than face-to-face interactions:
1- communications (linkages/well-understood/visible paths),
2- trust (feedback - ability to correct/hone in on plus regular/timely/consistent effect),
3- overt surveillance (unidentified 3rd party? - out of the loop therefore missing first 2 items, plus the subject has no idea which of his/her actions link to/cause a response.
This may change with the adoption of intermediaries/techno-spirit guides, i.e., Siri, Alexa, Cortana, and Google Assistant that will be able to individualize/personalize the interaction experience. (These corps have probably already conducted marketing research/consumer lab studies on differences in level of 'trust' and 'affiliation' between users and non-users. And, I'm guessing that the results will be apparent by how big a marketing push these AI get.)
I have been using the term "incantation" since the 1970s to describe a sequence of commands, instructions etc. that achieve an effect, without the understanding of what it does. I used to get flamed for it by other computer people ("just because YOU don't know what it means, doesn't mean that OTHER people don't", though usually neither was true), but that stopped sometime in the 1980s, as Microsoft software, Emacs, Perl etc. became common. I would date the widespread use of the magic comparison to that era.
Once, when we had a really foul networking problem on a supercomputer, after repeated failures to fix it by rational approaches, my colleague and I listed every possible location of failure and remedial action, and ended up with "sacrifice a black cock". The step immediately before that succeeded, but it was close :-)
I've been playing Dungeons and Dragons since before the "Advanced" game came out, so it would probably work fairly well for me. And some kind of tree-like diagram structure would probably be good for learning Juniper commands, which are very much tree-like...
Apparently a lot of the prosecution of witches happened along borders between Protestant and Catholic areas, where anyone who seemed a little less than perfect in their religious practices might be leaning towards the other side.
And I wouldn't be surprised to see Google/Facebook/Amazon throwing their programmers to the wolves on privacy/surveillance issues!
And there's the phrase "Wave a dead chicken over it," which has always amused me.
Thing about magic is that it's secret and controlled by the guild. Keeping magic out of the hands of the general public maintains high prices and the guild's power. Part of that control just comes from making spells difficult to comprehend (which is partly just the nature of the beast, partly built in on purpose). But part of the control comes from the guild's influence in political circles. So any witch burning will strictly be the burning of non union witches by supposed "luddites" or "inquisitioners". But we all know who's really behind it. Scrolls and printing presses do not mix.
Indeed it was my point!
Other definitions exist, all of them repellent.
You've raised a couple of interesting points of your own: one of them being that top-level programmers don't have a rigorous understanding of software or hardware.
If your study of the subject included Andrew J Tanenbaum's 'Structured Computer Architecture', then you probably *do* know. Or have, at least, worked your way up from logic gates to microcode to assembler to a simple model of compilers and the process by which code will actually run.
Where programmers don't know, or don't look hard enough into, is coding where the program and the compilation aren't rigorously verifiable - and very few people use the languages and verification tools that do permit a mathematical standard of proof.
Every programmer should do it once: some of us definitely have.
Meanwhile, your definitely point stands up when you pick out asynchronous programming. It's difficult, it requires rigorous analysis for even the most simple cases, and it can throw out situations where the processes are fundamentally nondeterministic, or so complex as to be effectively so.
Now add on the reality of bug-ridden libraries and unspecified behaviour in the most popular compilers and interpreters; and it is fair to say that the majority of competent programmers don't know how their programs actually work.
A decreasing number of us can know, if we ever choose to put a lot of time and effort into it; a handful can and do and mostly work in aviation, security, or the academic study of complilers.
You wil notice that I chose to point to competent programmers and I'm certain there are some.
So: a point that's not absolutely true, but mostly true; and true in very dangerous ways.
The upper deciles among programmers are starting to realise that the world we program into is becoming very unforgiving, and some of what we build requires far, far better foundations.
Your point about magic needing either to difficult to use, or difficult to make, has an obvious corollary: if it was neither, it wouldn't be magic.
It would just be commonplace: a wooden stick, a biro or a brick, if you consider them as-is and as-used, instead of looking at their underlying chemistry.
It *might* be magic turning on a light - switches are easy to flip, but generating and distributing electricity to millions of people is hard - but I would say that this is 'magic' to those who do not or cannot understand electricity and generators and transmission grids; and just another stick or brick to those who understand it.
Magic has *mystery* as well as difficulty.
It also has a very specific sense of the mysterious: I don't regard the processes of biology as magic, even though they are not fully understood, because they are measurable and the subject of organised study that will, some day, result in them being documented end-to-end as carefully as anything emerging from an Intel chip fab.
We don't yet comprehend cellular biology from end to end, but we recognise it as comprehensible and therefore not magical.
For some, it will be magic, no matter how comprehensible it is to those who wish to comprehend it; and 'magical thinking' pervades too much of what we do, in every field, even among studious and conscientious engineers.
Resentment is the depressingly predictable response; as is fear.
So your final point rings true. However, the witchhunt end game will arise in the all-too-easily comprehensible soil of reprehensible acts by programmers and those who pay them - us! - to commit or facilitate abominable acts.
Some of those acts, like the Volkswagen 'defeat device' will be evil 'magic' to the uncomprehending masses, but transparent to anyone who seeks an explanation; other acts, like algorithmic targeting on social media to disengage the voters, or to subtly manipulate their views, may well be fundamentally incomprehensible, even to their authors, except in the most rudimentary sense of pushing buttons while a nondeterministic algorithm directs actions which we'll never fully understand.
...And that, I think, is functionally indistinguishable from demonology.
Certainly the famous (horribly so) "Lancashire witches of Pendle" were clearly catholics, who ran foul (fowl?) of local puritan extremists
It also strikes me that, at a social scale, increased communications capabilities reduce overall trust, both through overt surveillance, and through reduced reliance on trust. (This is a hypothesis, I may well be wrong.)
I think you are right -- with huge amount of data on any particular individual available at everyone's fingertips, trust is less needed. But I think it is a positive development -- or at least more positive than not. When trust was paramount, you naturally divided the world into two groups: those you could trust, and those you could not -- that second one being much larger. It greatly contributed to the "Us vs Them" mindset, which already comes to humans quite naturally. Nowadays, "Us vs Them" mindset is harder to justify.
Only if you are rational. "us vs them" has never been about rationality.
True. But prior to modern communications, "us vs. them" was actually rational position. If the minority who ARE rational drops that position, it is still an improvement.
Quipu (or as they now like to spell it khipu) seem to span the protowriting/writing boundary.
The difference between protowriting and writing is that writing tends to encode sounds, and if you hand a piece of writing to two different people to read, they will both read the same thing from it. Protowriting tends to be ideogrammatic, encoding ideas rather than sounds. As a result, everyone tends to read it in their own way. Mnemonic devices in general fall at varying levels into the protowriting side of the spectrum: they're designs, which can be as simple as a pattern of scratches, which are distinctive enough that you remember them. You can use a sequence of scratches on a rock the same way you use a memory palace to remember a sequence of information, but the information is all in your head--the mnemonic device is just a helper. Some mnemonic devices are more sophisticated, but they all tend to work this way.
According to the khipu researchers, there are at least a dozen different "genres" of khipu, based on extant samples and historical testimony. Some definitely use knots to record numbers, but these accounts are in the minority. According to Spanish colonial records, khipus were also used to record laws, "contracts," geography, history, etc. Recently, a couple turned up that may well encode messages, using the characteristics of the different strings (six different sources of fiber, dyed and spun differently) to possibly represent syllables. Used this way, a khipu could hold a few hundred syllables, about a tweet's worth of text. Another set (disclosed to Frank Salomon in the early 1990s) apparently encoded the "clan's" annual work plan (this field gets divided into these segments for these crops, etc. It's way too complicated to explain here, but you can see how the coding would work). That villages started planning on paper around 1900. And the Wari predecessors of the Inkan Khipu apparently had few if any knots, but used more multi-colored cords, suggesting that the cord characteristics held more information than the placement and type of knots, at least for them.
So there are a bunch of different ways to use knotted, colored cords to deal with information.
According to Lynne Kelly, the memory/orality researcher, khipus can be used as the most versatile mnemonic devices of all she's experimented with, but in the book I read, she didn't explain all the techniques she used with them. She does memory experiments by creating a device and using it to memorize some body of information. She's created two Aborigine-style songlines, one to memorize facts about the countries in descending order of size from China to Pitcairn Island, another to memorize the history of the world, a lukasa-like bead board (with beads glued semi-randomly to a piece of wood) to memorize the birds of her home Australian state, a khipu (colored strings tied to a cord) to memorize art history, and about 30 others based on historical models. That's her test to see if the techniques actually work. Unfortunately, she only just inked the contract to publish her techniques, so we won't know exactly what she's doing until around 2019. Or you can take one of her workshops in Australia...
Hey, do you want to see something that will make you burn the programmer, burn all the programmers, burn the planet possibly?
Read this article. Then go to youtube, search for "elsa spiderman" and gaze into the abyss.
I think the Vile Offspring future is becoming increasingly more plausible.
Re: 'But part of the control comes from the guild's influence in political circles.'
Not sure that's possible given how many hundreds of millions of kids have had virtually unlimited access to computers/the Internet over the past 20+ years. Further, these kids were encouraged to play with their computers (or better yet self-teach themselves programming) 'cos computers were 'where the future jobs are'.
According to the below, while computer related jobs are still on the increase overall, it seems that some jobs/subgroups have reached saturation or obsolescence with fewer positions likely needed in the future.
https://www.bls.gov/spotlight/2017/science-technology-engineering-and-mathematics-stem-occupations-past-present-and-future/pdf/science-technology-engineering-and-mathematics-stem-occupations-past-present-and-future.pdf
'Employment in computer occupations is projected to increase by 12.5 percent from 2014 to 2024, and due to its large employment size, this growth is expected to result in nearly half a million new jobs, far more than any other STEM group. The group projected to add the second largest number of new jobs from 2014 to 2024 is engineering occupations, with 65,000 new jobs.'
...
'The only STEM group that is projected to show little or no change is drafters, engineering technicians, and mapping technicians, with a slight projected decline of 1.4 percent, a decline of about 9,600 jobs.'
"I didn't have the nerve to explain to that Stross's 'Vile Offspring" were nothing more than metaphor; that the bizarre creatures who had given up their humanity to practice 'Economy 2.0' were already here."
You've raised a couple of interesting points of your own: one of them being that top-level programmers don't have a rigorous understanding of software or hardware.
In my experience, it depends. My own path started from the 1980's 8-bit home computers (which I didn't have but my friends had) through (again, friends') Amigas to my own PC compatibles. The early ones needed knowledge of the hardware to really program them and even the Amiga was often programmed using low-level assembler. I also studied electrical engineering instead of computer science, at least on paper, and in the university and after that at work I've noticed that many programmers don't have that good knowledge on the hardware. This is of course more prominent in people younger than I am because they have used more high-level interfaces - it's kind of different to start your computer life with C=64 Basic interface than with Windows 95.
I'm happy to have the experience, even now in my work as an auditor. It helps to understand how the things work at least a bit. Also, in one project I got a comment that I had been in the demoscene - we were working on a mobile application with an UI and I suggested some tricks to make the UI seem faster, and they were kind of the same tricks which were used in demos. I was only on the edges of the early 1990's demoscene, but played enough with the PC stuff to be able to transfer some of that to 2010's mobile application development.
Troutwaxer "And there's the phrase "Wave a dead chicken over it," which has always amused me."
Back when I worked for the feds, we had a Xerox photocopier that I nicknamed "the Antichrist"; the name stuck, much to the annoyance of management. It got its name for its habit of not only jamming whenever you really needed your copies in a hurry, but also devouring the originals being copied in various creative and nasty ways.
One day, I came for a crucial copy job, and held my coffee mug threateningly over the control panel. "You may be smarter than me," quoth I, "but *I* can 'accidentally' spill this mug into your brain and kill you. Your move."
It copied perfectly; moreover, it left my originals unharmed. Thereafter, every time I brought my mug of coffee, it behaved just that docilely -- but if I forgot my coffee, woe betide me. And I wasn't the only one. Whether or not there was anything to this ritual is largely beside the point; like some forms of magic, it worked because we believed in it.
Well, that was depressing. Who is perpetrating these specific examples? (Besides youtube, and disregarding the broader problem.) Not obvious from a few minutes of digging; e.g. gmail address contacts.
I presume you're asking us to think about the broader questions including how this stuff can be neutered (e.g. disruption of viral marketing) without major deployment of technologies that can be similarly abused, e.g. general-purpose algorithmic idea censorship could be abused to prevent spread of ideas not approved by [power structures or others], and be used to shape or introduce ideas as well, as he hints at:
While it is tempting to dismiss the wilder examples as trolling, of which a significant number certainly are, that fails to account for the sheer volume of content weighted in a particularly grotesque direction. It presents many and complexly entangled dangers, including that, just as with the increasing focus on alleged Russian interference in social media, such events will be used as justification for increased control over the internet, increasing censorship, and so on. This is not what many of us want.
The bits of work I've sampled so far in AI ethics were weak and near-appallingly naive. Very broad survey that might be useful to some: The Ethics of Computing: A Survey of the Computing-Oriented Literature (pdf available, May 2016) Anything better that anyone knows about?
Cautionary tales like some of the worldlines that Charlie creates for his fiction are probably a lot more useful.
e.g.
(slate fluff with (mostly fluffy) links) Prototyping a Better Tomorrow
or search for "science fiction" prototyping in scholar.google.com
or https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Science_fiction_prototyping
"Wave a dead chicken over it,"
"Laying on of hands" is another. (The healing version.) Many techies are accomplished healers, though most are reluctant to admit it.
I'm reminded of a story "The Fix" from the "Damned if I Do" story collection by Percival Everett (worth one's time IMO). (A google search found an illegal scan.)
It's about Sherman Olney, who can fix ... anything - whatever is broken. (An old ... archetype(?), yes but well done.) It does not end well.
I sometimes wonder why the magical metaphor wasn't embraced whole heartedly by computer programmers in the 1970s and 1980s, and by user interface designers since the 1980s. Most programmers today are more familiar with Tron / cyberpunk memes than with magical. And our ideas of future computer interfaces as portrayed in film and TV are based on glowing blue holograms.
And this is despite Vernor Vinge writing "True Names" in 1981, before Neuromancer and Tron.
I suggest that treating computer systems as magic is fine for people who don't have the Puritan "thou shalt not suffer a witch to live" cultural background. I don't know enough to be certain, but aren't the Japanese quite comfortable with the world including everyday objects being inhabited by a whole range of spirits, both good and bad?
"Many techies are accomplished healers, though most are reluctant to admit it."
I've done that more times than I can count...
Owner of some engine-driven piece of equipment: "It won't start! I've tried and tried! It just doesn't work!"
Me: (pulls cord) (RRRRRMMMMMMM!!!) "Yes it does".
Though the one that was particularly memorable was the VCR that refused to function no matter what I did; I just could not figure out what was wrong with it. So in the end I gave up, put the lid back on it and went to bed.
In the morning it was exactly as I had left it, apart from two differences:
1) There was a large pigeon turd squarely in the centre of the lid.
2) It was working.
Which caused me to ponder: what will be the reaction if I return it to the owner saying "it's working now, but whatever you do do not clean the pigeon shit off it"...?
I object to being called down to the same level as those things that infest webservers... :)
"True Names" is still the best story about the metaphor of computing as magic, written by someone who actually understood the technology and was very familiar with the fantasy classics.
While magic is a fun metaphor for programming, programming isn't very much like magic. Maybe I have been missing out on all the thrilling fantasy stories about refactoring the spells before they collapse under their own complexity, but I think not.
The post makes a strong case that most folks want to program by hand-waving, not by writing regular expressions. At least I hope that is the point. Left-Hand-Path looks like the best excuse to get a VR rig I have seen yet. But if I have to write spells as regexes, first I want to know the Unicode character classes for all the various demons and elementals.